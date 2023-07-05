Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $200.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $202.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.54.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

