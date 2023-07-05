Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 15,205 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE LYG opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile



Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

