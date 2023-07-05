Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 454 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $107.22 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.31.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

