Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 17,382 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,215 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 17,382 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Transocean by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RIG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 13.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RIG opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

