Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,849 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 765.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $91.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.22. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $97.81.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

