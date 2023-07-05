Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 2,051 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2,228.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,805,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,631,000 after buying an additional 4,598,744 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 114,565,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,936,000 after buying an additional 2,464,518 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,276,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,400,000 after buying an additional 1,639,764 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2,505.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 296,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 285,570 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

