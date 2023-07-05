Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 20,741 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,741 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EELV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,982,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,633,000 after buying an additional 152,294 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,344,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,139,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,240,000 after purchasing an additional 366,481 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,302,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,967,000 after purchasing an additional 452,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,155,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,597,000 after purchasing an additional 22,156 shares during the last quarter.

EELV stock opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $826.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

