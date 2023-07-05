Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 43 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VGT opened at $441.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $411.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $447.92. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

