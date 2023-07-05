Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Lowered to $126.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s current price.

PAYX has been the subject of several other research reports. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $111.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

