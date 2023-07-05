PCM Fund Inc. (PCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 1st

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

PCM Fund Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of PCM opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04. PCM Fund has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCM Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PCM Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCM Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. 7.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.