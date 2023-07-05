PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Sold by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lowered its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDFS. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 73.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

PDF Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

PDFS opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,521.84 and a beta of 1.40.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

