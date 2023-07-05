Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
PSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 980 ($12.44) in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.23) to GBX 1,230 ($15.61) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.86.
Pearson Stock Performance
PSO opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62. Pearson has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $12.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
