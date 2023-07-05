Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 980 ($12.44) in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.23) to GBX 1,230 ($15.61) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.86.

PSO opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62. Pearson has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $12.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pearson by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Pearson by 380.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 510,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 404,607 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after acquiring an additional 44,631 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 379.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 559,559 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

