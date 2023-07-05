Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PEB. StockNews.com downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

PEB opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $46,090.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,785,144.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $359,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,150,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,767,309.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $46,090.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,785,144.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 429.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 49 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,500 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets.

