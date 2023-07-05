Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Outperform

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00. BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PEGA. DA Davidson started coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.15.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Pegasystems has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $52.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.63.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $325.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.88 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 28.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,552 shares of company stock valued at $320,573 over the last 90 days. 50.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

