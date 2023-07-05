Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.68.

NYSE:UNH opened at $477.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $483.22 and its 200 day moving average is $489.06.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

