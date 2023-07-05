Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 280 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Verizon Communications by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189,613 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

