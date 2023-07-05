Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 600 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,310 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $156.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

