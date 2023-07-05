PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,629,190,000 after buying an additional 138,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,660,950,000 after buying an additional 208,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $393.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.69. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $395.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $373.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

