PFG Advisors Buys 3,121 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Hershey were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41,542 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,828,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

Insider Activity

Hershey Price Performance

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,338,155 shares in the company, valued at $608,832,180.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 296,083 shares of company stock valued at $77,324,837. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $251.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.29. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $211.49 and a one year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

