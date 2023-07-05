PFG Advisors Decreases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $458.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $429.10 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.75.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

