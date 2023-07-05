PFG Advisors Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,149 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,892,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,674 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,041,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,604 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,007,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,949,000 after purchasing an additional 728,320 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,005,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,387 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 0.8 %

FDL stock opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

