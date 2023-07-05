PFG Advisors Has $1.63 Million Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 111.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,025.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $125.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.26 and its 200 day moving average is $112.07.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

