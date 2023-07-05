PFG Advisors Has $2.32 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 25,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average of $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $150.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

