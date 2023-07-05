PFG Advisors Reduces Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $269.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.53.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock opened at $264.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $266.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.29.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.