PFG Advisors Sells 1,008 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,935 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Target by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,421 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $134.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.18. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

