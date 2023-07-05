PFG Advisors Takes Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $51.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average of $47.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.2466 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.