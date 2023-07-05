Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSX opened at $95.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.68.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

