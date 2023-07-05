PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

PHXHF stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. PHX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

PHX Energy Services Increases Dividend

About PHX Energy Services

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1129 per share. This represents a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from PHX Energy Services’s previous dividend of $0.11. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.88%.

(Free Report)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.