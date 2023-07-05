PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.
PHX Energy Services Stock Performance
PHXHF stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. PHX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.70.
About PHX Energy Services
PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.
