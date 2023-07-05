PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 285,795 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 140,303 shares.The stock last traded at $50.18 and had previously closed at $50.30.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.44.

Get PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 748,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,182,000 after acquiring an additional 93,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 474.6% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.