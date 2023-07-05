PIMCO Access Income Fund (PAXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Access Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of PAXS stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33.
Insider Activity at PIMCO Access Income Fund
In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 7,000 shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 74,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,096.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
About PIMCO Access Income Fund
PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.
