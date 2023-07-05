PIMCO Access Income Fund (PAXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Access Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PAXS stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33.

Insider Activity at PIMCO Access Income Fund

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 7,000 shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 74,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,096.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 49,454 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 49,199 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 85.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 65,180 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

