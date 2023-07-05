PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on August 1st

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of PTY stock opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $14.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Featured Stories

