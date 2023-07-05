PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This is a boost from PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCN opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $14.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 119,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

