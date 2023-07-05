PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PDI opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 172.5% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

