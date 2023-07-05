PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 1st

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of PFN stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
- Snowflake Partners with NVIDIA and Microsoft for AI Data Cloud
- Joby Aviation Goes Airborne as News Flow Accelerates
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.