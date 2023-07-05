PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 1st

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PFN stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 26.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 96,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 17.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 102.6% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 11.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

