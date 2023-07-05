PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

PML stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $12.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 27,956 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 267,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 44.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 52,839 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

