PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

Jul 5th, 2023

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLFree Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

PML stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $12.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 27,956 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 267,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 44.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 52,839 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II



PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

