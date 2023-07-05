PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PMX opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMX. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 1,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

