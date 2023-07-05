Piper Sandler Increases Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $29.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.07. Carvana has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $58.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.89) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. FPR Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 2,158,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 213.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 183,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 124,955 shares during the period. 51.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

