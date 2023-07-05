Piper Sandler Increases Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $29.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.
Carvana Price Performance
Shares of CVNA stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.07. Carvana has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $58.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. FPR Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 2,158,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 213.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 183,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 124,955 shares during the period. 51.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
