Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) PT Raised to GBX 720 at Jefferies Financial Group

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 630 ($8.00) to GBX 720 ($9.14) in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Playtech from GBX 615 ($7.81) to GBX 697 ($8.85) in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Playtech Stock Performance

Playtech stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88. Playtech has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $7.70.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Further Reading

