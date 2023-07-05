Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $1.28 on Monday. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.29%.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
