Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $1.28 on Monday. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Polar Power

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. 8.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Featured Stories

