Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Stock Up 1.1 %

PII opened at $122.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.06. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PII has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

