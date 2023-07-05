Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Up 6.5%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) shares were up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 825,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,645,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSNY. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK ( NASDAQ:PSNY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $546.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 33.3% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,250,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after buying an additional 1,060,892 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,109 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,981,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 645,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 317,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 1,271.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 475,739 shares during the period. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

