PotCoin Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 5th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $338,298.88 and $60.50 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.84 or 0.00340827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012924 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00017874 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,361,917 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.