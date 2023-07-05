Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Power REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
Power REIT Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE:PW opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41.
Power REIT Company Profile
Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.
