Private Ocean LLC Acquires 289 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 141.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in General Mills by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.24.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.74. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.16 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

