Private Ocean LLC Buys 219 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $267,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $392,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 142.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $92.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $99.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.84 and a 200 day moving average of $89.42.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

