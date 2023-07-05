Private Ocean LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDIV. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 418.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 339,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after buying an additional 273,714 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1,130.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 40,994 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 410,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after buying an additional 23,327 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WDIV stock opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $235.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $59.31.

About SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

