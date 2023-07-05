Private Ocean LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $398,176,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,557,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,280,000 after buying an additional 20,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,441,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,668,000 after buying an additional 44,688 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,915,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $242.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $220.50 and a 12-month high of $259.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.47.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

