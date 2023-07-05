Private Ocean LLC Invests $51,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 625,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,483,000 after buying an additional 42,290 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,747,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 101,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.