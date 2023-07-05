Private Ocean LLC Sells 124 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. United Bank grew its position in Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 17.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $186.58 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.87. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.93.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

