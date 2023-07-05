Private Ocean LLC Sells 416 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.68. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

